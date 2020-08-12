Edmundson scored a goal on three shots and added five hits and four blocks in Wednesday's 4-3 double-overtime loss to Boston in Game 1 of their first-round series.

The first-year Hurricane finished off a pretty passing play to open the scoring with just under seven minutes left in the first period, burying a one-timer from the high slot. He also tied for the team lead in both blocks and hits while logging 30:33 of ice time, giving him a productive box score all the way around. Edmundson had just 20 points in 68 regular-season games, although that point total did represent a career high.