Edmundson (undisclosed) won't be available for Monday's Game 4 matchup with Boston, Sara Civian of The Athletic reports.

Edmundson will miss his third straight game due to his undisclosed issue. Coach Rod Brind'Amour told reporters Edmunson was closer to returning than teammate Andrei Svechnikov (leg), who is considered doubtful for the remainder of the series against the Bruins. With Edmundson on the shelf, Sami Vatanen jumped up to the second pairing with Brady Skjei and should get plenty of minutes Monday.