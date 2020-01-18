Hurricanes' Joel Edmundson: Seeing more ice time
Edmundson notched his 12th point of the season with an assist in Friday's 2-1 overtime loss to the Ducks.
More importantly, Edmundson has been promoted to the top defensive pairing ever since since Dougie Hamilton went down with a fractured fibula against the Blue Jackets on Jan. 16. Not surprisingly, Edmundson's ice time has taken a bump as a result, with an average TOI of 21:37 in the last two games, compared to his season average of 18:18. Edmundson has been a modest points producer so far this year, but that could be about to change. Keep an eye on his minutes and his production and be ready to act if a positive trend starts to develop.
