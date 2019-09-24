The Hurricanes acquired Edmundson via trade from the Blues, Tom Gulitti of NHL.com reports. They sent Justin Faulk and a 2020 fifth-round pick while also receiving Dominik Bokk and a 2021 seventh-round pick.

Faulk is the headliner of this trade, but the Canes will receive a sturdy blueliner who can kill penalties. Edmundson doesn't light up the scoresheet -- he has never surpassed 17 points in a season -- but the 26-year-old dished out 128 hits and blocked 106 shots over 64 games last year. He'll likely slot in on Carolina's bottom pairing with penalty-kill upside, and he'll be a bargain in that role playing for $3.1 million AAV as a left-handed defenseman. Edmundson will be an unrestricted free agent at the end of this season.