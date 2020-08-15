Edmundson (undisclosed) won't be in the lineup for Saturday's Game 3 against Carolina, Michael Smith of the Hurricanes' official site reports.

Edmundson's absence won't make waves in the fantasy world due to his meager offensive production, but he's been an important player for the Hurricanes during the playoffs, averaging a whopping 23:40 of ice time while posting a plus-4 rating through Carolina's first four postseason games. The 27-year-old blueliner will be reevaluated ahead of Monday's Game 4.