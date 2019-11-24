Edmundson notched his eighth point of the season with an assist in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Panthers.

The amazing thing is, all eight of Edmundson's points have come in the past six games, following a brutal start to the season that saw him go 17 games without scoring a point. So what's behind this sudden scoring outburst? After a brief stint on the Cane's third defensive pairing, he's now back on the second unit with Brett Pesce where he started the season, and looks way more comfortable there. Keep in mind, however, Edmundson has never scored more than 17 points in his five-year career, so this current scoring binge probably won't last long.