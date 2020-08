Edmundson (undisclosed) will not be in the lineup against Boston for Wednesday's Game 5.

Edmundson's continued absence will mean more minutes for Sani Vatanen while Jake Gardiner avoids a potential stint in the press box. Prior to getting hurt, the 26-year-old blueliner notched one goal, 16 shots and 11 blocks in four postseason contests. With a back-to-back upcoming (if needed), Edmundson may not be available in time to play in this series.