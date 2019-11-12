Edmundson scored a goal and two assists in Monday's 8-2 win over Ottawa. He added three shots on goal and a plus-3 rating.

Wait, what? Edmundson entered the game without a single point through his first 17 games in 2019-20 and he left with his first three-point effort since Dec. 2017. Acquired from St. Louis during the preseason, the 26-year-old did not eclipse 17 points in any of his four seasons with the Blues. Needless to say, tonight's performance by Edmundson is not actionable for fantasy owners.