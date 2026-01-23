Nystrom scored his first career goal in Thursday's 4-3 shootout loss to Chicago.

The 23-year-old rookie tied the game at 1-1 midway through the first period, going top shelf on Spencer Knight from the faceoff circle. Nystrom, a seventh-round pick in the 2021 Draft, has taken advantage of injuries to handle a fairly steady role on Carolina's blue line this season as part of the third pairing, and through 36 games he's delivered nine points, 42 shots on net, 21 blocked shots and a plus-4 rating.