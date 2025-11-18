Nystrom pocketed two assists in Monday's 3-1 win over the Bruins.

It was the first multi-point performance of the rookie defenseman's career, as he had a hand in tallies by Jordan Staal in the second period and Taylor Hall in the third. Nystrom was a seventh-round pick in the 2021 NHL Draft, so it's remarkable he's even made it to the top level. Through his first 14 games for Carolina he's produced three assists, 18 shots on net, 11 blocked shots and a plus-2 rating, but he'll likely return to AHL Chicago once the Hurricanes' blue line gets healthier.