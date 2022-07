Keane penned a one-year deal with KHL team Spartak Moscow on Monday.

Keane was given a qualifying offer by the Hurricanes, so the team will retain his NHL rights even as he heads overseas. The defenseman registered seven goals and 26 helpers in 62 regular-season contests for AHL Chicago last season, adding another 12 points in 18 playoff games. Despite his offensive upside, Keane was only able to break into the NHL roster for one game this past year.