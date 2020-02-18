Hurricanes' Joey Keane: Traded to Carolina
The Rangers traded Keane to the Hurricanes in exchange for Julien Gauthier on Tuesday.
As an organization. the Rangers are loaded with depth on the back end and are a little thin up front, so swapping a defensive prospect for a forward prospect makes sense. Keane will likely have a tough time carving out a regular role with Carolina next year, but he could develop into a nice offensive defenseman for the 'Canes over the next few seasons, as he's proven that he's capable of putting up points during his time with AHL Hartford in 2019-20, having racked up eight goals and 30 points in 49 games.
