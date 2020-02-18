The Rangers traded Keane to the Hurricanes in exchange for Julien Gauthier on Tuesday.

As an organization. the Rangers are loaded with depth on the back end and are a little thin up front, so swapping a defensive prospect for a forward prospect makes sense. Keane will likely have a tough time carving out a regular role with Carolina next year, but he could develop into a nice offensive defenseman for the 'Canes over the next few seasons, as he's proven that he's capable of putting up points during his time with AHL Hartford in 2019-20, having racked up eight goals and 30 points in 49 games.