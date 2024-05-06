Martinook notched an assist and four hits in Sunday's 4-3 loss to the Rangers in Game 1.
The helper was Martinook's second point in six playoff outings. The winger is filling a middle-six role as a checking winger, though that's an assignment that won't get him on the scoresheet regularly. He's added 12 shots on net and 10 hits during the postseason.
