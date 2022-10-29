Martinook registered just his third point of the season, assisting on Brent Burns' second-period goal in a 6-2 loss to the Islanders on Friday.
Martinook remains a lower-tier fantasy option in most formats. He is currently skating on the Canes' third line and averaging just 11:05 in ice time per game.
