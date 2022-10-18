Martinook scored a goal on two shots and added two PIM in Monday's 5-1 win over the Kraken.
Martinook's goal in the third period padded the Hurricanes' lead. The 30-year-old now has two points, five shots on net, five hits, a plus-2 rating and two PIM through three games despite seeing just a fourth-line role. He's unlikely to see additional minutes unless injuries arise, so Martinook remains mostly a non-factor in fantasy except in deep formats that count hits.
More News
-
Hurricanes' Jordan Martinook: Clears waivers, stays in NHL•
-
Hurricanes' Jordan Martinook: Placed on waivers Friday•
-
Hurricanes' Jordan Martinook: Registers assist•
-
Hurricanes' Jordan Martinook: Likely to return for Game 5•
-
Hurricanes' Jordan Martinook: Still sidelined•
-
Hurricanes' Jordan Martinook: Sitting out Game 7•