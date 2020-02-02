Hurricanes' Jordan Martinook: Adds rare helper in Friday loss
Martinook recorded an even-strength assist on four shots in Friday's 4-3 loss to the Golden Knights.
Now with just 11 points on the season, Martinook is unlikely to match the career-high 25 points he posted last season. This should not be a surprise, given that he averages just 11:29 playing on the Canes' fourth line.
