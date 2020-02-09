Hurricanes' Jordan Martinook: Another absence Saturday
Martinook (upper body) will not play in Saturday's road contest versus the Golden Knights.
The Hurricanes forward will miss his second game because of an upper-body injury. Martinook has put up 11 points in 37 games this season, so his absence means little from a fantasy standpoint.
