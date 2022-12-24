Martinook had a goal and two assists in Friday's 6-5 win over Philadelphia.
He and his line mates Jordan Staal and Jesper Fast are on fire -- they have combined for 16 points in their last four games. Martinook has 18 points (eight goals, 10 assists) in 34 games, but those points come sporadically which makes rostering him a real challenge.
