Martinook scored a goal on three shots in Saturday's 4-3 loss to the Canucks.

Martinook hadn't scored a goal since last year's second-round playoff series versus the Devils. His last regular-season goal was April 11 versus the Red Wings. The 31-year-old has been a fixture on the Hurricanes' third line despite his poor offense this season. He's at seven points, 64 shots on net, 15 hits and a minus-6 rating through 27 outings, serving as more of a defensive-minded winger.