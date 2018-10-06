Hurricanes' Jordan Martinook: Brushes twine in victory
Martinook opened the scoring for Carolina in its 3-1 road win over the Blue Jackets on Friday.
Martinook's top-shelf goal was brought to you by 2018 second overall draft pick Andrei Svechnikov, whose apple goes down as his first career point at the top level. These players are currently working on the fourth line, but perhaps a promotion would be in order if they continue to click offensively.
