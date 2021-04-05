Martinook scored a goal on four shots and added seven hits in Sunday's 1-0 win over the Stars.

Martinook got behind the Stars' defense on a pass from Vincent Trocheck, and beat goalie Jake Oettinger for the only goal Sunday. It was Martinook's second tally of the year. The 28-year-old winger has 10 points, 42 shots on net, 62 hits and a minus-6 rating through 34 contests. He saw second-line minutes Sunday, but the Manitoba native has mostly worked in bottom-six assignments this year.