Hurricanes' Jordan Martinook: Chips in with goal
Martinook scored a goal on two shots and had two hits in a 6-3 win over the Oilers on Tuesday.
Martinook's goal, which came midway through the third period, stood as the game-winner for Carolina. It was only the second goal of the year for the fourth-liner, who saw just over 11 minutes of playing time Tuesday. He has only four points in 16 games this season and does not warrant a fantasy roster spot.
