Martinook cleared waivers Saturday but will remain on the Hurricanes' roster.

Martinook will likely be the Hurricanes' 13th forward to begin the 2022-23 campaign. The 30-year-old is entering his fifth year with the team. He put up 15 points and 83 hits in 59 contests last season, though he averaged a career-low 11:12 of ice time per game.