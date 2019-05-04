Hurricanes' Jordan Martinook: Collects assist in Game 4
Martinook had an assist and two PIM in Friday's 5-2 win over the Islanders in Game 4.
Martinook missed three games with a lower-body injury, but has produced four assists and 24 hits over eight postseason outings. His fourth-line deployment makes him unattractive for fantasy owners, however.
