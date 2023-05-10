Martinook contributed a goal and two assists in a 6-1 win over New Jersey in Game 4 on Tuesday.

Martinook's marker came late in the second period to extend the Hurricanes' lead to 6-1. He's collected an incredible three goals and nine points over his current four-game scoring streak. That's in direct contrast to Martinook's previous seven outings from April 13-28, during which he was held off the scoresheet entirely.