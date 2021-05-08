Martinook (lower body) isn't in Saturday's lineup against Nashville.
Martinook continues to sit out due to an injury that's kept him sidelined since April 22. Monday's rematch in Nashville will offer Martinook his last opportunity to make his return before the end of the regular season.
