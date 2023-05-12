Martinook assisted on Carolina's first goal of the game Thursday as the team eliminated the Devils in a 3-2 overtime win.

Martinook had just one assist on Thursday. It almost seems like too little after he posted four straight multi-point games prior to Thursday. He has put up points in five straight for a total of three goals and 10 points in those five games. He's been a big depth contributor in the team's second-round series.

