Martinook assisted on Carolina's first goal of the game Thursday as the team eliminated the Devils in a 3-2 overtime win.
Martinook had just one assist on Thursday. It almost seems like too little after he posted four straight multi-point games prior to Thursday. He has put up points in five straight for a total of three goals and 10 points in those five games. He's been a big depth contributor in the team's second-round series.
More News
-
Hurricanes' Jordan Martinook: Collects three points vs. Devils•
-
Hurricanes' Jordan Martinook: Two more points Sunday•
-
Hurricanes' Jordan Martinook: Has two-point game•
-
Hurricanes' Jordan Martinook: Gets first points of postseason•
-
Hurricanes' Jordan Martinook: Hits 30-point mark•
-
Hurricanes' Jordan Martinook: Scoring drought continues•