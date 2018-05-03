Hurricanes' Jordan Martinook: Dealt to Carolina
Martinook and a 2018 fourth-round draft pick were traded to the Hurricanes on Thursday in exchange for the Coyotes' ask of Marcus Kruger and a 2018 third-rounder, NHL.com reports.
Martinook had a poor year defensively for the 'Yotes in 2017-18, as he posted a career-low minus-24 rating, though that can largely be attributed to his playing for a young team that struggled on both ends of the ice and wound up with the worst goal differential (minus-48) in the entire Western Conference. Martinook is physical with a penchant for digging pucks away from the boards, so he very well could provide a stabilizing presence to Carolina's bottom-six group next season, but don't expect miracles from a fantasy perspective.
