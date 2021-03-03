Martinook notched an assist and two shots on goal in Tuesday's 4-2 win over the Predators.

Martinook set up Steven Lorentz for a second-period tally, which was ultimately the game-winner. That assist snapped a five-game point drought for Martinook. The Manitoba native has only one goal and five helpers through 19 contests. He's been limited to a fourth-line role primarily -- fantasy managers can find better wing depth than Martinook in most formats.