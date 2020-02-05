Hurricanes' Jordan Martinook: Doubtful against Arizona
Martinook (upper body) is considered doubtful for Thursday's game against the Coyotes, Michael Smith of the Hurricanes' official site reports.
At this point it's safe to assume Martinook won't be available against Arizona, but the Hurricanes will undoubtedly release another update on his status if he's able to make a miraculous recovery ahead of puck drop. With Martinook almost certainly sidelined, Lucas Wallmark is poised to draw into the lineup Thursday.
More News
-
Hurricanes' Jordan Martinook: Suffers injury Tuesday•
-
Hurricanes' Jordan Martinook: Adds rare helper in Friday loss•
-
Hurricanes' Jordan Martinook: Offense on the decline•
-
Hurricanes' Jordan Martinook: Slings pair of helpers•
-
Hurricanes' Jordan Martinook: Grabs two assists•
-
Hurricanes' Jordan Martinook: Chips in with goal•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.