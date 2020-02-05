Martinook (upper body) is considered doubtful for Thursday's game against the Coyotes, Michael Smith of the Hurricanes' official site reports.

At this point it's safe to assume Martinook won't be available against Arizona, but the Hurricanes will undoubtedly release another update on his status if he's able to make a miraculous recovery ahead of puck drop. With Martinook almost certainly sidelined, Lucas Wallmark is poised to draw into the lineup Thursday.