Hurricanes' Jordan Martinook: Draws back into lineup
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Martinook (undisclosed) will play Saturday versus Utah, per Walt Ruff of the Hurricanes' official site.
Martinook missed Thursday's game against Chicago, probably so that he could get some rest ahead of the playoffs. He has 12 goals and 27 points in 74 outings in 2025-26.
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