Martinook is expected to play on the third line Thursday against the Capitals.

Martinook had previously been playing the wing on the first line alongside Sebastian Aho and Teuvo Teravainen, but that spot now belongs to red-hot rookie Andrei Svechnikov, who has four goals and an assist in his last five games. Martinook, in contrast, has been held off the scoresheet 12 times in 13 contests since recording a hat trick against the Panthers back on Nov. 23, so his demotion is well-deserved. We don't see this situation reversing itself anytime soon, so Martinook can be safely dropped in the majority of leagues at this point.