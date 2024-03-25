Martinook recorded an assist and five shots in a 2-1 victory over Toronto on Sunday.

Martinook has managed three or more shots in five of his last six contests while putting up two goals and one assist. The 31-year-old winger is three points away from reaching the 30-point mark for the second straight season. Despite his decent production, Martinook continues to be left off the power-play units, limiting his overall fantasy value.