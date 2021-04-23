Martinook (lower body) will not return to Thursday's game against Florida.
Martinook took a hard hit from Florida's Radko Gudas in the second period, as his leg appeared to bend awkwardly. Martinook will exit the contest having tallied a goal on two shots across 8:22 of ice time. The Hurricanes will roll with 11 forwards for the remainder of the game, as Martinook's next chance to suit up is in Saturday's game against these same Panthers.
