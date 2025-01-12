Share Video

Martinook (undisclosed) will play against Anaheim on Sunday, according to Adam Gold of Raleigh's 99.9 The Fan.

Martinook won't miss any action despite being evaluated for an injury after Friday's 2-0 win over Vancouver. He has produced eight goals, 20 points, 70 shots on net, 31 blocked shots and 50 hits in 43 outings this season.

