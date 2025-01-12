Martinook (undisclosed) will play against Anaheim on Sunday, according to Adam Gold of Raleigh's 99.9 The Fan.
Martinook won't miss any action despite being evaluated for an injury after Friday's 2-0 win over Vancouver. He has produced eight goals, 20 points, 70 shots on net, 31 blocked shots and 50 hits in 43 outings this season.
