Head coach Rod Brind'Amour said Martinook (COVID-19 protocol) should return to the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Blackhawks, Chip Alexander of The Raleigh News & Observer reports.

Martinook cleared the NHL's COVID-19 protocol Friday, but he needed a few extra days to ramp up his conditioning. The 28-year-old should draw into the bottom six if he's indeed back in action. Martinook adds a solid physical contribution, having posted 199 hits just two years ago, but his offensive upside is limited.