Hurricanes' Jordan Martinook: Facing 4-6 week recovery
Martinook underwent surgery to repair a core muscle injury Tuesday, which will sideline him 4-6 weeks.
Based on Martinook's timeline, he should be ready for training camp in the fall. The winger played in all 82 regular-season games this season, in which he notched 15 goals and 10 helpers. The 26-year-old should push for a top-six role heading into the 2019-20 campaign, which would set him up well to top his career-high 25 points, a threshold he's reached twice in his career.
