Martinook (undisclosed) missed Thursday's series-ending Game 4 loss to Boston and will now turn his attention to 2019-20.

Martinook's season came to an end bogged down in a 24-game goal drought, in which he registered a mere 36 shots. On the year, the winger set career highs in goals (15), shots (146) and game-winning goals (five). Assuming his injury doesn't require surgery and he is ready for Opening Night, the 26-year-old should push for the 30-point mark will filling a bottom-six role for the Canes next year.