Martinook scored an empty-net goal, added two PIM and went plus-2 in Saturday's 7-3 win over the Rangers.

Martinook has scored in back-to-back games. The third-liner doesn't always make consistent contributions to the offense, but he's at little risk of losing his place in the lineup as a long-time winger for Jordan Staal. Martinook is up to 15 goals, matching his career high, as well as a personal-best 36 points through 79 outings. He's added 112 shots on net, 84 hits, 52 blocked shots and a plus-16 rating.