Martinook scored an empty-net goal on two shots in Monday's 6-3 win over the Blackhawks.

Martinook has found a little extra offense lately, racking up eight goals and three assists over his last 15 outings. Considering he's at just 10 goals on the season, it's unlikely he'll be able to keep up this hot stretch much longer. The third-line winger has 21 points, 103 shots on net, 39 hits and a plus-2 rating over 55 appearances, and his value on the ice remains higher than his usefulness in most fantasy formats.