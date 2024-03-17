Martinook recorded a goal on three shots, one hit and a pair of penalty minutes in Saturday's 5-4 shootout win over the Maple Leafs.

Now with 25 points in 67 games (12G, 13A), Martinook has a shot at cracking the 30-point plateau for the second consecutive season given his current pace. Although he continues to skate primarily on the Canes' third line, he makes for a decent fantasy pickup in deeper formats.