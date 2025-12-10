Hurricanes' Jordan Martinook: Finds twine Tuesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Martinook scored a shorthanded empty-net goal on two shots, added two PIM and doled out five hits in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Blue Jackets.
Martinook has supplied two goals, one assist, nine shots and nine hits over his last six games. The 33-year-old continues to offer fairly steady depth scoring in a third-line role. For the year, he has 11 points, 40 shots, 49 hits, 21 blocked shots and a plus-5 rating through 29 appearances.
