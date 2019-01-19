Hurricanes' Jordan Martinook: Firing blanks
Martinook was held off the scoresheet for the ninth straight game Friday against the Senators.
Clearly, the highlight of Martinook's season so far was his hat trick against the Panthers back on Nov. 23. Little did he know, however, that it would be all downhill from there, as the 26-year-old winger has just two points in 25 games since then. Overall, he has just 12 points through 47 games this season, which unfortunately is just not enough to move the fantasy needle in most formats these days.
More News
-
Hurricanes' Jordan Martinook: Dropped to checking-line role•
-
Hurricanes' Jordan Martinook: Trending towards career season•
-
Hurricanes' Jordan Martinook: Nets first NHL hat trick•
-
Hurricanes' Jordan Martinook: Throwing hits aplenty•
-
Hurricanes' Jordan Martinook: Two points in offensive showcase•
-
Hurricanes' Jordan Martinook: Brushes twine in victory•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 17
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...