Martinook was held off the scoresheet for the ninth straight game Friday against the Senators.

Clearly, the highlight of Martinook's season so far was his hat trick against the Panthers back on Nov. 23. Little did he know, however, that it would be all downhill from there, as the 26-year-old winger has just two points in 25 games since then. Overall, he has just 12 points through 47 games this season, which unfortunately is just not enough to move the fantasy needle in most formats these days.