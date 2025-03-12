Martinook scored a goal in a 4-1 win over Tampa Bay on Tuesday.

It stood as the winner. Martinook pushed the score to 2-0 around the mid-point of the second period when he intercepted a pass in the neutral zone, skated to the right circle and scored on a backhand. Martinook has four points in his last four games (two goals, two assists), and he's also strung up his third consecutive 30-plus point season. That's strong production from a heart-and-soul, bottom-six player who's played 706 career regular-season games.