Hurricanes' Jordan Martinook: Game-time call
Martinook (undisclosed) will be a game-time decision for Tuesday's Game 3 against Boston.
Martinook missed Monday's practice due to an undisclosed issue, leaving his status for Tuesday's contest up in the air. If he's unable to go, Saku Maenalanen will likely take Martinook's spot on the Hurricanes' fourth line.
