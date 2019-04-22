Martinook (lower body) is considered a game-time decision for Monday's Game 6 against the Capitals, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.

Martinook suited up in the first four games of the series before he was forced to miss Game 5 due to the injury. Martinook has made his presence felt in the series thus far, collecting an assist and dishing out 14 hits in four games. Expect a definitive word from the team on Martinook's status closer to puck drop.