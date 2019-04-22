Hurricanes' Jordan Martinook: Game-time call for must win
Martinook (lower body) is considered a game-time decision for Monday's Game 6 against the Capitals, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.
Martinook suited up in the first four games of the series before he was forced to miss Game 5 due to the injury. Martinook has made his presence felt in the series thus far, collecting an assist and dishing out 14 hits in four games. Expect a definitive word from the team on Martinook's status closer to puck drop.
More News
-
Hurricanes' Jordan Martinook: Unavailable for Game 5•
-
Hurricanes' Jordan Martinook: Won't return due to injury•
-
Hurricanes' Jordan Martinook: Notches helper Monday•
-
Hurricanes' Jordan Martinook: Tallies game-winner•
-
Hurricanes' Jordan Martinook: Marks 13th goal of campaign•
-
Hurricanes' Jordan Martinook: Pots two helpers•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...