Hurricanes' Jordan Martinook: Game-time call
Martinook (lower body) will be a game-time decision for Wednesday's Game 7 against the Capitals, Sara Civian of The Athletic reports.
Martinook is likely still dealing with the lower-body injury that caused him to be considered questionable for Monday's Game 6 win, but he was ultimately able to gut it out and suit up for that contest, so he can be considered closer to probable than questionable for Wednesday's match. Confirmation on the 26-year-old winger's availability for Game 7 will surface once the Hurricanes take the ice for warmups.
