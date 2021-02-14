Martinook scored a goal on his only shot and picked up two hits in Saturday's 4-3 shootout win over Dallas.

Martinook got the Hurricanes on the board late in the second period, re-directing a Jake Gardiner feed to tie the game 1-1 with 2:31 left in the frame. It was the first goal in nine games this season for the 28-year-old, who dropped from a career-high 15 goals in 2018-19 to just two in 45 games last year.