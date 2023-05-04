Martinook had two assists in Wednesday's 5-1 Game 1 win over the Devils.
After failing to register a point in Carolina's six-game first-round series win over the Islanders, Martinook registered a multi-point performance in the second-round series opener. The Hurricanes rolled four lines in the comfortable win, and Martinook finished third among the team's forwards with 16:01 TOI.
