Martinook (lower body) scored a goal in a 5-2 win over the Red Wings on Saturday.

Martinook returned to action Saturday after missing three games to injury. He played 15:03 and put up one shot and three hits. Martinook has five goals, seven assists, 59 hits, 46 shots and 21 blocks in 34 games this season in a bottom-six role.

