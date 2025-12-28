Hurricanes' Jordan Martinook: Goal in return from injury
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Martinook (lower body) scored a goal in a 5-2 win over the Red Wings on Saturday.
Martinook returned to action Saturday after missing three games to injury. He played 15:03 and put up one shot and three hits. Martinook has five goals, seven assists, 59 hits, 46 shots and 21 blocks in 34 games this season in a bottom-six role.
